Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 21:17
There are currently talks over possible new alcohol limit for drivers in Spain.
Spain is proposing to lower the legal alcohol limit for drivers, potentially leading to a surge in positive breathalyser tests. Even a casual drink or everyday products like mouthwash could result in fines. Find out how this new limit might impact you.
Following a recent announcement by Minister Marlaska, the Spanish Government has presented a proposal in Parliament to reduce the maximum blood alcohol limit from 0.5 to 0.2 grams per litre. This means, as confirmed by Pere Navarro, Director of the DGT (Spain’s Traffic Authority), that drivers “won’t be able to drink any alcohol at all.”
As highlighted by sources from the Guardia Civil, this is likely to lead to a surge in positive test results, as Spain’s culture is deeply rooted in socialising with alcohol. It’s not about going on a bender; even just a cheeky pint or a quick glass of vino could land you in hot water with a positive breathalyser result.
And in a country where a friendly drink is practically a national pastime, this new limit could leave countless drivers out of pocket and off the roads.
