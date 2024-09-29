By Catherine McGeer •
Nerja's Past Comes Alive
ROBERT Edwards and co-writer Paul Bradley are making waves in the literary scene with their new book, The Fontainebleau, a nostalgic tale that dives into the charm of Nerja, Spain, during the 1970s.
This true story centres around Jimmy Edwards, a London bookie who, seeking refuge from a tax-heavy Socialist government, decided to embrace the balmy climate and captivating culture of Nerja. Packed into a Rolls Royce with his family, he ventured to the quaint fishing village, unaware of the challenges ahead.
Their adventure included purchasing a half-finished hostel from a dubious developer, navigating the complexities of local bureaucracy, and managing an array of eccentric guests. Edwards and Bradley’s love for Nerja shines through, capturing the spirit of the area that continues to attract newcomers and tourists.
This release is particularly significant for residents and expats in the Axarquía region, offering a glimpse into the area’s past and inspiring a sense of community. The authors’ love for Nerja is evident, and their story may resonate with others who share similar experiences or dream of starting anew in this quaint white-washed coastal town. The Fontainebleau is available to purchase on Amazon.
