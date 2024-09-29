By Letara Draghia • Updated: 29 Sep 2024 • 0:18 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock

Queen guitarist and renowned animal rights activist Brian May has resigned from his role as vice president of the RSPCA, citing “appalling” animal welfare standards on UK farms as the reason behind his decision.

May, who has long been a vocal advocate for animal rights, made his concerns clear in a public statement on Instagram.

Brian May’s frustrations with the RSPCA

May’s resignation stems from what he perceives as the RSPCA’s failure to enforce adequate welfare standards for farm animals, particularly those in intensive farming operations. In an emotional social media post, May said, “… good folks out there are still paying extra for animal produce with the RSPCA sticker on it, thinking they are protecting farm animals from cruelty.”

His resignation follows years of involvement in campaigns that pushed for higher welfare standards for animals, including those used in agriculture. May has consistently advocated for an end to intensive farming practices, which he believes cause unnecessary suffering. However, the final straw for him came when he felt the RSPCA wasn’t doing enough to address these issues.

The RSPCA’s response to Brian May’s resignation

The RSPCA has acknowledged May’s resignation but stands by its policies and commitment to improving animal welfare. A spokesperson from the organisation stated that they “respect his views and understand his decision”.

While the RSPCA maintains that it is doing its best to manage a wide range of animal welfare issues, some critics argue that more could be done to address concerns like those raised by May.

May’s resignation highlights ongoing tensions in the animal welfare sector. For some, his departure serves as a wake-up call for stricter regulations in farming, while others believe the RSPCA is already doing a commendable job under difficult circumstances.