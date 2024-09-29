Rocksteady at the Cazbah

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 19:47 • 1 minute read

Skafeinados take to the stage. Credit: Skafeinados - Facebook.

Skafeinados take to the stage at the Cazbah Live Lounge in La Cala de Mijas on Friday, October 4 at 9pm.

Described by the venue as ‘Mentally Ska’d,’ the fabulous Skafeinados join the Cazbah’s roster with their own singular versions of hits by The Specials, Madness, Bad Manners, UB40, The Beat, The Kinks, The Who, Small Faces, and more.

This six-piece band has been playing on the Costa del Sol for many years. José Huelga, a member of Skafeinados, says, ‘A long time ago we had an English singer who put everything together, but he had to go back to England, so the band just kept the repertoire.’

The band has been around for so long that it has become a part of the Fuengirola and Mijas landscape. The members are huge lovers of Ska, Reggae, and Jamaican music in general.

The doors open on Friday, October 4 at 9pm, and the band will be on stage at 10pm. It’s free to get in, but the drinks are not. The Cazbah Live Lounge is on Av. de Jerez, La Cala de Mijas.