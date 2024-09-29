By Donna Williams • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 20:50 • 1 minute read

Day of the Elderly is on October 2 Credit: Shutterstock:Wavebreakmedia

October 1 is the International Day of the Elderly, and Denia Town Council will celebrate it through a couple of social and festive days organised by the Department of the Elderly.

Marta Gasco, Councillor for the Elderly, has emphasised the importance of honouring the invaluable contribution of the older generation.

She said, “We consider that it is a special occasion to honour and recognise the valuable contribution of our elders to society, as well as an opportunity to express our love, respect and gratitude to those who have accumulated years of experience, wisdom and knowledge.”

‘Smiles not Years’ campaign aims to address stereotypes

Furthermore, it is believed that this provides the ideal opportunity to address negative stereotypes and dispel false ideas about ageing. To this end, the celebration has adopted the slogan ‘Count your life for smiles and not for years’. In this way, they hope to highlight that ageing brings not only experience but also the chance to enjoy life and the company of loved ones.

The celebration will take place at the Social Center of Denia and feature a warm welcome from the Councillor for the Elderly, a manifesto reading, a musical performance by Rosa Rodríguez Spiteri, and a special tribute to Dianenses over 100 years old, including dedicated audiovisual and commemorative plaques.

In addition, and unique to this year, a similar celebration will be held at the Santa Llucia nursing home on October 3.

