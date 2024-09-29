By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 9:50 • 1 minute read

Spain Unleashes World’s First High-Speed Hydrogen Train - UK left at the platform. Credit: Shutterstock, Scharfsinn

It’s full steam ahead for Spain’s new hydrogen train.

Spain have just smashed it in the green transport game. The legendary train builders Talgo have rolled out the world’s first high-speed hydrogen-powered train, giving the rest of Europe something to chase. Known for leading the way in rail tech, Talgo has put Spain firmly on the map, adding yet another feather to its cap after already boasting the title of Europe’s most efficient high-speed rail system. Talgo’s new hydrogen trains could revolutionise the future of global high-speed travel.

And what about the UK? Spain is moving at full steam, but Britain’s HydroFLEX, the first hydrogen-powered train, only entered trials in 2020. It’s progress, but when compared to European powerhouses like Spain and Germany, it’s still lagging behind in large-scale adoption. In contrast, Spain’s high-speed hydrogen trains make the UK‘s efforts seem like a sleepy Sunday morning jog.

Back in 2021, Repsol and Talgo joined forces to produce the Iberian peninsula’s first renewable hydrogen train. The technology offers massive benefits, both economically and environmentally. A hydrogen filling station is far cheaper than laying down overhead cables for traditional electric trains, which makes it an incredibly attractive option for decarbonising our railways​.

Spain has done it again. This time, with a revolutionary hydrogen train that’s set to change the future of high-speed travel, not just for the country but for the entire world. Running on fuel cells that pump out nothing but water vapour, these trains are slashing the sky-high costs of traditional electric railways. It’s clean, it’s green, and it’s the future of travel. All eyes are now on Spain as they blaze the trail for the rest of the world.