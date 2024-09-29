Speaking European – Sara Ritäkt

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 19:47 • 1 minute read

Sara Ritäkt Credit: Sara Ritäkt

When asked why she moved to Spain, Sara gave “one simple answer – then sun.” Living in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, 52-year-old Sara moved from Sweden to Spain in 2013.

Once visiting a good friend who lived in Fuengirola, enchanted by the coastal atmosphere, as they sipped on wine and watched the sunset, Sara realized, “I could really live like this,” to which her friend replied; “Well, why don´t you?”

“The moving process was very easy,” shared Sara. Already having friends in Spain, she quickly found accommodation; “Especially back then, the prices were superb.” Sara´s cultural transition also went smoothly; she had been in love with the Spanish language “since middle school”.

“When everyone else was going on about how romantic Italian or French is, my eyes were set on Spanish.” After she finished school, Sara began her university studies to become a Spanish language teacher. Unfortunately, due to her life being “hard and hectic,” at the time, she had to drop out, but the Spanish language continued to play an important role in her life.

It was also “the attitude of people” in Spain, which made Sara feel instantly welcomed. “You can start a conversation with anyone – people smile and greet each other – you feel seen and appreciated,” explained Sara, saying that back in Sweden or other northern countries, warmth and friendliness would usually be considered “odd behaviour.”

Since Sara moved to Spain she has worked as an editor, a customer service attendant and even bought a beauty salon, with which she sadly had a “very, very difficult time.” But for her, the “benefits of living in Spain,” outweigh any struggle. Sara admitted that even though living in Sweden, she would most likely have a better job, there are “advantages beyond the material aspects,” which keep her in Costa del Sol.

Read more European interviews from the Euro Weekly News and don´t hesitate to reach out if you want to share your story.