By Letara Draghia • Updated: 29 Sep 2024 • 22:40 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay

Driving in Spain comes with its fair share of regulations, but what may catch many expatriates and locals off guard is how easy it is to fail a breathalyser test – without drinking alcohol.

Everyday products, including foods, drinks and medications, can trigger a false positive reading, leading to hefty fines or even a driving ban. Let’s take a look at some surprising culprits and how to avoid any mishaps.

Which foods and drinks could cause you to fail a breathalyser test

You might think it’s safe to drive after snacking on certain foods, but that’s not always the case. Foods like ripe fruit and pickles can lead to an unexpected breathalyser result due to the natural fermentation process that produces trace amounts of alcohol. Similarly, consuming non-alcoholic beer or kombucha can result in an above-the-limit reading.

How medications can alter a breathalyser test’s results

Medications such as cough syrups, particularly brands like NyQuil or Robitussin, often contain up to 10 per cent alcohol. Even worse, certain sleep aids or cold and flu medications can give false readings without containing any alcohol at all.

Freshening breath sprays, mouthwash, and even hand sanitisers have been known to affect breathalyser tests temporarily. In Spain, where police are rigorous with drink-driving checks, just a moment of oversight could cost you dearly.

Stay informed and keep safe!