The Spanish town with the ‘best climate in Europe’

Discover Spain’s Rich History! Image: Shutterstock/ Adrian_GarciaSarmiento

WHEN you think of paradise, sun-drenched beaches, and perfect weather come to mind. Located in the stunning area of Eastern Costa del Sol, Torrox, a quaint town in Axarquia, embodies this ideal.

What Makes This Town’s Climate the Best in Europe?

Since 2008, it has proudly held the title of having the ‘best climate in Europe,’ a distinction touted by both the local government and the media.

What makes Torrox special? It’s all about the geography apparently. Shielded by the Penibetic mountain range and the Sierras de Tejeda and Almijara, this pretty white-washed town enjoys mild winters and moderated summers. With an average annual temperature of 18°C and only about 54 rainy days a year, residents bask in sunshine almost 300 days annually.

Why Tourists and Expats Are Flocking to This Mediterranean Paradise

This delightful climate draws tourists eager to relax on its beautiful beaches, like Playa Ferrara and El Morche. Moreover, around 40 per cent of the local population hails from abroad, creating a lively community that perfectly blends international charm with Andalucian heritage. So, whether you’re seeking a holiday spot or a new home, Torrox is truly a slice of paradise!

Thinking of Visiting or Moving to Torrox?

If you’re considering visiting Torrox or even making it your new home, there are plenty of resources to help you settle in. The town offers a variety of accommodations, from holiday rentals to permanent homes, and its real estate market is ideal for those looking to invest in a Mediterranean lifestyle.

For practical tips, it’s worth noting that Torrox is well-connected by public transport, with regular bus routes to Málaga and Nerja. Additionally, Málaga airport is just an hour’s drive away, making it convenient for international travelers.

Looking to join the community? Many expats have integrated smoothly, thanks to the numerous cultural and social clubs that cater to international residents. Whether you’re interested in language exchange, local events, or simply connecting with other like-minded individuals, there are ample opportunities to feel at home.

For more information about Torrox, the local tourist office is a great resource, offering brochures, maps, and advice on the best spots to visit and how to make the most of your stay.

