By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 20:44 • 2 minutes read

In a bittersweet moment for football fans, Antoine Griezmann has officially announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33. The French star, known for his flair, versatility, and dedication on the pitch, leaves behind an impressive legacy for Les Bleus.

Antoine Griezmann’s football career highlights

Griezmann first broke onto the international scene in 2014 and quickly became a key figure for France. His standout performances in the UEFA Euro 2016 earned him the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer. While France narrowly missed out on the trophy that year, it was clear that Griezmann had become one of Europe’s elite forwards.

However, the pinnacle of his career came in 2018 when France lifted the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Griezmann was instrumental in the team’s success, scoring crucial goals and providing leadership on and off the field. His man-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final against Croatia, where he scored from the penalty spot, cemented his place in French football history.

Antoine Griezmann’s football career lowlights

Like all great careers, Griezmann’s has had its share of challenges. One of the most notable setbacks came during his brief stint with Barcelona. Though his €120 million transfer in 2019 generated high expectations, Griezmann struggled to find his place in a squad dominated by Lionel Messi. The lack of consistency affected both his confidence and form, though he later returned to Atletico Madrid, where he regained his spark.

Griezmann also faced personal disappointment at Euro 2020 when France, one of the tournament favourites, was knocked out early by Switzerland in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Antoine Griezmann’s decision to retire

Griezmann’s decision to step away from international football has sparked speculation, but the striker made it clear that the timing is right. “It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life… After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn the page and make way for the new generation,” he stated in an emotional announcement on social media.

At 33, Griezmann remains active at the club level with Atletico Madrid, where his form continues to impress. His decision, while sad for French fans, is a testament to the longevity of his career and his deep commitment to performing at the highest level for as long as possible.

As Griezmann walks away from international duty, there’s no denying his impact on French football. With 137 caps and 44 goals, his legacy as a leader, scorer and game-changer is secure.

France will undoubtedly miss his presence on the field, but his contributions will live on as a proud chapter in the history of Les Bleus.