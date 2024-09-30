By Catherine McGeer •
Water Shortages Spark Restrictions
As this particularly dry water year comes to a close new water restrictions are set to hit Axarquía this week.
As of October 1, Axarquía residents are facing tougher water restrictions due to the ongoing drought. Under Decreto Ley 2/2024, filling private pools and watering gardens are now prohibited. The local property management association has reminded everyone that these new rules must be followed.
Reservoirs are at critically low levels, with Guadalhorce at 8 per cent capacity, Guadalteba at 12 per cent, and La Viñuela at 14 per cent. Because of this, the daily water allowance of 200 litres per person is expected to be reduced further.
Previously allowed exceptions, such as limited pool filling and weekly garden watering, have been withdrawn. These water restrictions are expected to make daily life more challenging for residents and visitors as the region continues to deal with severe water shortages.
As the ongoing drought continues to challenge water resources, everyone needs to play a proactive role in conservation efforts. While the government holds primary responsibility for managing water supplies and implementing regulations, each person’s actions can significantly contribute to alleviating the water crisis. By adopting simple yet effective water-saving practices, residents can help ensure that this vital resource is used wisely and sustainably. Here are some practical tips for individuals looking to make a positive impact on local water issues.
