By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 17:02 • 2 minutes read

Water Shortages Spark Restrictions Image: Shutterstock/ Alie04

As this particularly dry water year comes to a close new water restrictions are set to hit Axarquía this week.

Overview of New Water Restrictions

As of October 1, Axarquía residents are facing tougher water restrictions due to the ongoing drought. Under Decreto Ley 2/2024, filling private pools and watering gardens are now prohibited. The local property management association has reminded everyone that these new rules must be followed.

Impact of Drought on Reservoir Levels

Reservoirs are at critically low levels, with Guadalhorce at 8 per cent capacity, Guadalteba at 12 per cent, and La Viñuela at 14 per cent. Because of this, the daily water allowance of 200 litres per person is expected to be reduced further.

Preparing for Life Under New Water Limits

Previously allowed exceptions, such as limited pool filling and weekly garden watering, have been withdrawn. These water restrictions are expected to make daily life more challenging for residents and visitors as the region continues to deal with severe water shortages.

How Can We Contribute to Water Conservation

As the ongoing drought continues to challenge water resources, everyone needs to play a proactive role in conservation efforts. While the government holds primary responsibility for managing water supplies and implementing regulations, each person’s actions can significantly contribute to alleviating the water crisis. By adopting simple yet effective water-saving practices, residents can help ensure that this vital resource is used wisely and sustainably. Here are some practical tips for individuals looking to make a positive impact on local water issues.

Practice Water Conservation : People can reduce their water consumption by using water-efficient fixtures, taking shorter showers, and turning off the tap while brushing teeth.

: People can reduce their water consumption by using water-efficient fixtures, taking shorter showers, and turning off the tap while brushing teeth. Limit Outdoor Water Use : Avoid watering gardens during peak sun hours, and consider using drought-resistant plants that require less water. Use mulch to retain moisture in the soil.

: Avoid watering gardens during peak sun hours, and consider using drought-resistant plants that require less water. Use mulch to retain moisture in the soil. Report Water Waste : If residents notice leaks, broken pipes, or excessive water use in public spaces, they should report these issues to local authorities to encourage prompt action.

: If residents notice leaks, broken pipes, or excessive water use in public spaces, they should report these issues to local authorities to encourage prompt action. Educate Others : Share information about water conservation practices with friends, family, and neighbors to foster a community-wide effort in reducing water usage.

: Share information about water conservation practices with friends, family, and neighbors to foster a community-wide effort in reducing water usage. Support Local Initiatives : Get involved with community programs aimed at promoting water conservation and sustainable practices, such as clean-up events for local rivers or lakes.

: Get involved with community programs aimed at promoting water conservation and sustainable practices, such as clean-up events for local rivers or lakes. Participate in Water Management Discussions : Attend town hall meetings or community forums to express concerns about water management and advocate for sustainable practices.

: Attend town hall meetings or community forums to express concerns about water management and advocate for sustainable practices. Use Water Wisely : Be mindful of water use in daily activities, such as washing clothes or dishes, by only running full loads and using eco-friendly appliances.

: Be mindful of water use in daily activities, such as washing clothes or dishes, by only running full loads and using eco-friendly appliances. Stay Informed: Keep up to date on local water issues and regulations to understand how individual actions can make a difference and to support government initiatives effectively.

