Barks & Beats in support of APSA

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 13:15 • 1 minute read

Enjoy live performances with fun games while raising for APSA Credit: Mojacar.Live

Rock the night away with three fantastic music acts and a bundle of games to play, all the while supporting animal rescues.

“Barks & Beats” is set to rock La Parilla Albox on October 15, bringing together music, charity, and community spirit from 7 pm to 11 pm.

This lively event, hosted by APSA (Animal Protection Society Albox), features an exciting lineup of performers, including Kayleigh, the Harmony Duo, and Rewind, ensuring an evening full of fantastic tunes and fun.

Tickets are priced at just €7.50 plus dog food/treats for the doggies in need, making it an affordable way to enjoy live music while supporting a good cause.

You can purchase tickets at The APSA shop, or on the night at the door with proceeds going towards helping animals in need.

La Parilla Albox will also offer a menu at an additional cost, so attendees can enjoy a delicious meal while soaking up the atmosphere, although there are no table reservations; first come, first served!

In addition to live music, “Barks & Beats” promises a tombola, raffle, and other stalls, giving everyone a chance to win exciting prizes. Berni, the event organiser, can provide more information at *34 711 04 04 44.

Don’t miss this chance to support APSA and enjoy a night of entertainment with friends and family, supporting the community for a cause that matters while having a great time doing it.

The Animal Protection Society of Albox (APSA) is a non-profit charity in the Albox area of Almeria.

​”Our main focus is finding loving and permanent homes for the dogs in our care.” states the organisation.

