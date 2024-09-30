By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 17:22 • 2 minutes read

A Festive Historical Journey Image: Cartagena City Hall

CARTAGENA was pulsing with excitement as around 7,000 festival-goers flooded the streets, celebrating the city’s rich history during the grand parade of the Carthaginians and Romans festival. With colourful costumes and impressive displays of traditional weaponry, participants truly brought the past to life.

A Festive Atmosphere: The Parade Kicks Off

The parade kicked off from the City Hall, winding through the main streets and leading to the festival camp. The rhythmic beat of drums and lively music filled the air, captivating both locals and visitors. Spectators came from all over the Murcia region and were thrilled to see the crowd’s enthusiasm, sparking their interest in exploring Cartagena’s fascinating history.

A Celebration with Deep Roots: The Festival’s Origins

This festival has deep roots, dating back to the 19th century when it was established to honour the city’s ancient past and the historic conflicts between the Carthaginians and Romans. It has grown into a vibrant celebration, uniting communities and showcasing the cultural heritage of the region.

Community Spirit: Uniting Through Cultural Heritage

The event also featured lively performances from guest groups, including a band from Linares, enhancing the festive atmosphere. As the 35th year of the festivities drew to a close, excitement filled the air for the grand finale, which included a spectacular fireworks display and the ceremonial extinguishing of the sacred fire. José Antonio Meca, president of the Federation of Troops and Legions, promised that this year’s closing ceremony would be unforgettable, marking the end of an incredible celebration!

The Ancient Rivalry: A Brief History of the Carthaginians and Romans

The rivalry between the Carthaginians and Romans dates back to the early days of the ancient Mediterranean world, primarily revolving around control of trade routes and territories. The most notable conflicts were the Punic Wars, a series of three wars fought between 264 and 146 BC. The first Punic War began over control of Sicily, while the second saw the legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal lead an audacious campaign against Rome, famously crossing the Alps with his war elephants.

The third Punic War ultimately led to the destruction of Carthage in 146 BC, solidifying Rome’s dominance in the region. This historical backdrop is a significant part of Cartagena’s cultural heritage, as the city was originally founded by the Carthaginians and later played a key role in Roman expansion. Today, the Carthaginians and Romans festival serves not only as a celebration of this rich history but also as a reminder of the enduring legacies of these ancient civilizations.

