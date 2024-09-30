By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 11:40 • 1 minute read

Bavarian Festivities Hit Murcia! Image: Shutterstock/ r.classen

BIG news for beer lovers—Murcia has been selected as the official capital of Paulaner Oktoberfest! From October 3 to 13, El Jardín Chino will turn into a Bavarian paradise, bringing the excitement of Germany’s biggest beer festival right to the heart of the region.

A Bavarian Paradise in the Heart of Murcia

Oktoberfest, which started in Munich in 1810, has grown into a global celebration of Bavarian culture, with cities around the world hosting their own versions. Now, Murcia gets its chance to shine, offering locals and tourists the chance to experience this iconic event.

Sip on Iconic German Brews and Bavarian Delights

Get ready to sip on iconic German brews like Münchner Hell, Weissbier, and Salvator, all served in traditional one-litre mugs by waiters dressed in authentic Bavarian gear. Not a beer fan? No worries—there’ll be alcohol-free and gluten-free options too. Hungry? The festival’s food truck will dish out Bavarian favourites like bratwurst, bretzels, and the mouth-watering apfelstrudel.

Kickoff Celebration: Tapping the First Keg

The fun kicks off with the tapping of the first keg on October 3, marking the start of 11 days of non-stop celebration. Expect epic activities like stein-holding competitions and a lively DJ to keep the energy high with a mix of tunes. Food trucks will be on hand with burgers, hot dogs, and veggie options to satisfy all tastes.

Why You Can’t Miss Oktoberfest in Murcia

With free entry and loads of entertainment, Paulaner Oktoberfest Murcia is set to be the event of the season. Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or just looking for a fun time, this festival promises a true taste of Bavaria with a Murcian twist!

