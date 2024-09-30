By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 15:35 • 2 minutes read

China hopes to increase tourism with visa-free travel Credit: Shutterstock

China is making it easier for European tourists to visit by expanding its visa-free scheme, adding more countries to the list.

After welcoming Norway in early September, China has now extended visa-free entry to citizens of Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, and Slovenia.

China extends visa-free travel to four more countries, now totalling 17

This expansion brings the total number of European countries enjoying visa-free access to 17, marking a significant step in China’s plan to revive tourism and international business.

In July, China introduced visa-free access for tourists from Poland, Australia, and New Zealand, valid until the end of 2025.

These efforts are part of China’s broader strategy, initiated at the beginning of 2024, to make the country more accessible to global travellers.

The full list of European countries now eligible for visa-free entry includes Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and Switzerland.

China’s visa-free travel allows tourists to enter for up to 15 days until end of 2025

This visa waiver allows tourists to enter China for short stays of up to 15 days until the end of next year.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that the aim is “to facilitate the high-quality development of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and high-level opening up to the outside world.”

This aligns with China’s ambition to promote more robust tourism and business ties.

China’s strict pandemic measures, including mandatory quarantines for all arrivals, kept the country relatively isolated for nearly three years.

Although restrictions were lifted early last year, international travel to China has not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.

China aims to increase tourism and attract foreign investment

In 2023, there were 35.5 million entries and exits by foreigners, compared to 97.7 million in 2019, indicating that the path to recovery is ongoing.

Before the pandemic, China allowed visa-free entry for citizens of Brunei, Japan, and Singapore, but this was paused due to COVID-19. While visa-free access resumed for Brunei and Singapore in July, Japan is still waiting for reinstatement.

China is eager to attract foreign investment to revitalise its economy, and several high-profile business figures, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook, have already visited the country for trade fairs and meetings.

However, foreign tourists remain fewer than before the pandemic, demonstrating the need for initiatives like the visa-free scheme.

Last year, China experienced a significant surge in interest from European travellers, with data from Trip.com showing a staggering 663 per cent increase in overall bookings from Europe compared to 2022, and nearly a 29 per cent increase compared to 2019.

The United Kingdom and Germany emerged as two of the top 10 sources of inbound travellers to China globally.

Shanghai remains the most popular destination for European tourists, thanks to its captivating mix of modernity and tradition.

Other favoured cities include Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, while Sanya, a coastal gem on Hainan Island, and Chengdu, the vibrant capital of Sichuan province, are rising stars among international visitors.

China isn’t just stopping at visa-free access, it is actively working to enhance the overall travel experience by promoting cultural and historical attractions in collaboration with online travel platforms like Trip.com.

Investments in tourism infrastructure, technology, travel guides, and e-payment systems aim to make China even more attractive and convenient for international visitors.

China’s rapidly expanding visa-free scheme is a clear signal of its commitment to reconnecting with the world.

As more countries gain access, and as China continues to invest in its tourism industry, the nation is poised to welcome a new wave of European travellers eager to explore its rich cultural heritage and modern attractions.