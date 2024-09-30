Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 12:45 • 3 minutes read

Image: Danny Fisher.

Elvis & me

Rock ‘n’ roll fans are in for a treat as an exciting new tribute to the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, is coming to the El Capitán Sports Center.

Danny Fisher’s tribute show Elvis & Me promises an authentic journey through Elvis’s life and music, along with classic hits from various artists.

Known for his unique voice and talent for getting the audience on their feet, Danny Fisher is a respected artist in the tribute scene.

He has performed at prestigious venues like The Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, and The Manchester Arena, as well as numerous theatres across the UK.

A lifelong Elvis fan, Danny has worked with notable figures like David Stanley (Elvis’s stepbrother) and Lamar Fike (Memphis Mafia). He also spent seven years touring with the hit theatre show Let’s Twist Again.

The show is set for Thursday, October 10, from 3:00.PM to 6:00.PM. Admission is free, but space is limited, so make sure to reserve your spot.

To book a table, call (+34) 603 235 688 or visit El Capitán at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

Fakers Quo

Calling all “Quo Army” fans! Quo is coming to Lakeview, and if you’re a fan of The Desperados, you’re in for a treat, it’s the same band performing under a different tribute name.

This time, they’ll be paying tribute to the legendary Status Quo, one of the UK’s most successful bands.

Get ready to enjoy a fantastic night of music from their extensive discography, including hits from their biggest-selling album, Rockin’ All Over the Years.

With a career spanning six decades, Status Quo’s music promises something for everyone.

The event takes place on Friday, October 11, with tickets priced at €10.

Specials and bar food will be available from 7:00.PM, and the show kicks off at 9:00.PM.

To ensure you don’t miss out, contact the bar to book your table in advance, and remember that payment for the show must be made prior to the event.

For reservations, call (+34) 711 043 763 or connect with Lakeview on Facebook and Instagram at @lakeviewbarrestaurant.

The event will be held at Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170 Quesada.

Jam Unplugged

Bramu’s Bar is excited to present Jam Unplugged, an acoustic jam session where you can enjoy live performances from talented local artists and discover fresh new talent.

This unique event is organised by a seasoned expert in the world of jam sessions, who has successfully set up the only two jams in the city. His experience ensures a one-of-a-kind musical evening.

Join the fun on Wednesday, October 9, at 10:00 PM for a night of great music with free admission.

Support your local artists at Bramu’s Bar, Plaza Luceros 14, Alicante.

One Love

Spirit of 69 presents the One Love Show at El Pinet Beach Bar on Sunday, October 6, starting at 8:00.PM. Enjoy a journey through reggae classics from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, celebrating the timeless spirit of the genre.

For more information, WhatsApp (+34) 699 901 611.

El Pinet Beach Bar is located at Camí de la Plana a la Marina, La Marina.

Silks in the Sun

Silks in the Sun presents a fashion show with cream tea and bubbles on Wednesday, 9th October, from 2:00.PM to 5:00.PM at The Bar – Guardamar Park, Rincon de Luna, CV9920, Guardamar del Segura.

Enjoy the latest autumnal collection on the catwalk.

Tickets are €9 and can be booked at the bar. Be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information, call (+44) 7790 006761.

Jazz Night

Attention jazz enthusiasts! Harry’s Lounge and Kitchen invites you to an exciting Jazz Night on Wednesday, October 16, at 8:00.PM.

Join the fun in an evening filled with your favourite jazz tunes.

Harry’s Lounge is located at Calle Ulpiano 16, Torrevieja.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (+34) 965504367 or send a message via WhatsApp to (+34) 628545769.

Tickets are priced at €7 and include a complimentary glass of Cava!