Costa Calida events & activities

Building Community Through Care

Shared Moments

AGE CONCERN Costa Calida is dedicated to offering vital support for the over 50s in the region. With services that include advice and information, befriending, hospital visits, and medical equipment hire, this charity is making a real impact in the community. Run entirely by unpaid volunteers, their commitment shines through in every initiative they undertake.

Exciting events are always on the horizon! Join the Bollywood & Curry Garden Party on October 12 for just €12 at the social centre, where you can enjoy delicious food and vibrant entertainment. On October 16, don’t miss out on Afternoon Tea and Bingo for only €7.50, also hosted at the social centre. It’s a perfect chance to socialise and have some fun!

Feeling crafty? Get ready for the Christmas Centrepiece workshop on October 22 to bring some festive cheer to your home. Plus, don’t miss the Tabletop Sale on October 26 at just €10 per table, ideal for those looking to declutter or discover unique treasures.

Cap off the month with a delightful Menu del Dia at Viggo’s in Mazarron Port on October 30 at 1:30 pm. With a variety of ongoing activities, Age Concern Costa Calida continues to be a vital hub of community spirit and support for local seniors!

Coastal Run

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR is gearing up for the fourth year of the Paraíso Salado Half Marathon (Salt Paradise Half Marathon), set to take place on Sunday, October 6. Organised by the Sports Department and the Region of Murcia Athletics Federation, the event is part of the regional Running Challenge.

Participants can choose between the half marathon (21.097 km) and a 9 km race, with both routes showcasing the stunning Mar Menor and the Salinas and Arenales Regional Park. The event is expected to attract around 400 runners.

Registration is open and prices range from €11 to €18, depending on the race and athlete’s licenses. There’s also the option to register on the day, subject to availability.

Prizes include cash rewards for top finishers, and all participants who complete the race will receive a finisher’s medal. Don’t miss out on this exciting event highlighting San Pedro’s scenic beauty!

Los Alcázares Celebrates

THIS October, Los Alcázares is celebrating 41 years since it became an independent municipality, and the town has planned a full month of activities from October 4 to 25 for residents, visitors, and international tourists.

The festivities begin on October 11 with the Chupinazo, a Spanish tradition where a rocket is fired into the sky to officially start the celebrations. Afterward, King África will perform, known for his popular song Bomba, a favourite across all ages.

On October 12, the town will celebrate the Día del Caldero (Day of the Cauldron). This tradition sees hundreds of local clubs gathering on the beach to cook the caldero, a rice dish made with fish, which is a local specialty. It’s a day of food, fun, and community spirit.

The weekend also features Surfari, a major event for surfing fans. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Surfari is a surfing competition that attracts surfers from across the region to Los Alcázares’ beaches from October 4-6.

On October 13, the Alkazar Awards will be presented. These awards honour people or organisations that have made a positive impact on the town.

Other events include a special day for seniors on October 14 and a children’s festival on October 20. The month wraps up with Gastromar, a gastronomic event showcasing local food from October 18-20.

Hermosa Fest in La Manga

GET ready for an unforgettable weekend at the Hermosa Fest on October 11 and 12 at the Trips Summer Club in La Manga! This year’s festival promises to be an exciting celebration of music, freedom, and art, featuring 14 incredible artists in a stunning outdoor setting.

Headlining the event are renowned acts like Lori Meyers, one of Spain’s iconic indie groups, and the rock-infused Sidecars. Joining them is the legendary Boney M., bringing their classic hits like ‘Rasputin,’ ‘Daddy Cool,’ and ‘Sunny’ straight from Germany.

But it’s not just about the big names! Up-and-coming artists like Ginebras, La La Love You, and Delaporte will take the stage alongside fresh talents such as Jordana B and Querido Diablo. Electronic music lovers can dance the night away with DJs TAAO and Ley DJ.

Tickets are currently available, with a two-day pass for €60 and single-day tickets for €27 (Friday) and €35 (Saturday). Don’t miss the chance to grab discounted packs for four or six tickets, making this fantastic festival even more affordable!

Mazarrón Fusion Market

GET ready for a weekend like no other at the Mazarrón Fusion Market, happening from October 11 to 13 at the stunning Puerto Deportivo! This is the perfect opportunity to dive into the lively local scene and support local businesses.

Enjoy mouth-watering delights from various food trucks, serving everything from savoury bites to sweet treats, while live music sets the mood for a lively atmosphere. Browse unique finds at the mercadillo (market), featuring local artisans and creators, and catch the latest trends on the fashion runway, showcasing stunning designs.

Join in on fun workshops and activities that cater to all ages, from arts and crafts to interactive demonstrations. There will also be insightful talks and interviews throughout the event, ensuring you won’t miss a thing!

Organised by the Concejalía de Comercio in partnership with ACOMA, this festival promises to be a highlight in your calendar. Don’t miss out on this exciting celebration of commerce and community—mark your dates and join the fun at Puerto de Mazarrón! For more information see the town hall website mazarron.es and social media pages.

Circus Fun in Murcia

OCTOBER marks the start of Circálida, the Circus Festival of the Murcia Region, and it’s set to be a fantastic three-week celebration! Spanning the charming towns of Aledo, Fortuna, and San Javier, this festival aims to turn public spaces into spots for cultural fun and connection through circus arts.

From October 4 to 20, there’s something for everyone, with performances and workshops that promise a great time for all ages. Kicking things off is ‘Herencia,’ a lively clown show by the Catalan group La Industrial Teatrera. You can catch the first performance on Friday, October 4, at 7 pm in the Plaza del Castillo in Aledo, with more shows in Pozo Aledo on October 5 and Fortuna on Sunday October 6.

And that’s not all! The festival will also feature ‘Somos,’ an exciting acrobatic performance by the local troupe Circuspunto, happening October 11-13. Plus, kids can join in the fun with a special workshop from the well-loved La Chimenea Escénica on October 5 and 19 in Santiago de la Ribera and Fortuna.

Circálida isn’t just about the circus; it’s about bringing communities together and creating memorable experiences. So grab your family and friends and get ready to enjoy some fantastic circus magic right here in Murcia!

