Country legend Kris Kristofferson dies at 88

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 7:24 • 1 minute read

Kris Kristofferson at Premiere of DREAMER, Mann Village Theatre, Westwood, CA, October 09, 2005

Kris Kristofferson, one of the greatest legends of Country music as well as a prolific actor, died at the age of 88 last Sunday, September 29.

After starting out as an athlete, an army officer, and helicopter pilot, Kristofferson began his career as a musician in the late 60s, in Nashville and got his breakthrough hit with Help Me Make it Through the Night.

While triumphing in the music scene, he extended his stardom into Hollywood with performances in A Star is Born and Alicia Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, later moving on to massive action/adventure appearances in movies like Blade and Payback.

Kristofferson retired in 2021 and only made sporadic appearances on stage, such as the performance with Roseanne Cash at the celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday in 2023. Kris Kristofferson leaves this world with more than 40 albums to his credit and a great career full of successes in varied fields.