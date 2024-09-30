Country legend Kris Kristofferson dies at 88

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 7:24
• 1 minute read
Kris Kristofferson at Premiere of DREAMER, Mann Village Theatre, Westwood, CA, October 09, 2005
Kris Kristofferson, one of the greatest legends of Country music as well as a prolific actor, died at the age of 88 last Sunday, September 29.
After starting out as an athlete, an army officer, and helicopter pilot, Kristofferson began his career as a musician in the late 60s, in Nashville and got his breakthrough hit with Help Me Make it Through the Night.
While triumphing in the music scene, he extended his stardom into Hollywood with performances in A Star is Born and Alicia Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, later moving on to massive action/adventure appearances in movies like Blade and Payback.
Kristofferson retired in 2021 and only made sporadic appearances on stage, such as the performance with Roseanne Cash at the celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday in 2023. Kris Kristofferson leaves this world with more than 40 albums to his credit and a great career full of successes in varied fields.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.