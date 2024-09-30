DJ, producer, Indira Paganotto at Studio

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 15:15 • 1 minute read

Leading the dancefloor. Credit: Indira Paganotto, Facebook.

One of the most talented DJ/producers in Spain takes to the decks at Studio, Torremolinos, Saturday, October 5.

Indira Paganotto is currently one of the most talented producers on the electronic music scene. She has had an eclectic musical education, her father, being a DJ in Goa in the 90s, and has been her musical reference since she was little helping her build her collection of Acid House, Goa Trance, and Psychedelic Rock.

At 16 she became interested in her father’s vinyls and began playing in clubs in Ibiza. The following year, Ian Pooley signed her to his label and brought out her first vinyl ‘Underground Love’ with the collaboration of Jef K Gwen Maze, G-Room and Ian Pooley.

Celebrated around worldwide top venues, Indira Paganotto

She has played in some of the best clubs and festivals, such as Lollapalooza Festival (Argentina), Eyeife Festival (Cuba), Fusion Festival (Berlin), Tribal Gathering Festival (Panama), Daydream Festival, Rex Club (Paris), Egg Club (London), Harry Klein (Munich), Gare Porto (Portugal), Goa – Fabrik (Madrid) and more, and shared the stage with international artists such as Nina Kraviz, Ian Pooley, and Sven Vath, among others.

Indira’s sets are full of groove and drive, using elements of all genres including Psyprogressive, Minimal and Techno, without fear of mixing genres or styles. She always uses touches of Organic Acid, reminiscent of her musical heritage. This energetic eclecticism has become her main signature, with his constant smile.

Indira Paganotto plays Studio, Torremolinos on Saturday, October 5 at 11pm. The entry fee is €30.