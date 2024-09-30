French for all in Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 14:29 • 1 minute read

Learn French in person or online. Credit: Shutterstock.

Estepona council, in conjunction with the French Alliance of Malaga, are offering courses that they hope will promote French language learning in the Costa del Sol town.

This will be the 8th consecutive year that this agreement has been held up to facilitate the obtention of internationally recognised certificates in French language competence for people in Estepona. Since the agreement started, over 800 have received classes in Estepona through this scheme.

French classes in Estepona for everyone, face to face or online.

There will be, workshops and cultural activities throughout the academic year, but the next courses for adults are due to be opened from October 4 to February 1, and until June for children (4 to 11 years old) and teenagers (11 to 16 years old). Courses for adults will have two classes a week, and the children and juniors will have one class per week. All the classes last 1 hour and 30 minutes. Face-to-face teaching will take place in the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre, a space given by the Consistorio specifically to facilitate French language teaching in the town.

As well, the French Alliance will also continue to offer this course online, using a platform that allows students to continue receiving classes with the dynamics that are usually worked on in the classroom.

For those who want to practice French for fun and keep their hand in with the language, conversation classes are also offered for €25, with various discount options.

Those interested in improving their French can check out the website alianzafrancesamalaga.es or call 627 658 282.