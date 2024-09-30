La Cancha II, Sotogrande, gutted by fire

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 10:48 • 1 minute read

La Cancha II ablaze. Credit: Bomberos de Sotogrande.

La Cancha II in the grounds of Ayala Polo Club, Sotogrande, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday, September 30.

No one has been reported as injured, however, little remains of the popular Argentinian grill restaurant’s structure. The restaurant, just a few kilometres from Sotogrande, was made almost entirely of wood.

Fire crews scrambled in the middle of the night

In the middle of the night, firefighters, Guardia Civil, and local police were scrambled to attend the fire, which broke out at around 3.30am. It took some 4 hours for emergency crews to extinguish the blaze with over 20,000 litres of water. So far, the cause is yet to be determined.

The restaurant, which is famous for its Argentinean parrilla grill roasts and fusion cuisine, has always been highly respected for the social and business events it hosts. The fire is a massive blow to the owners, who, since opening, have established a highly respected and much loved business in San Enrique de Guadiaro.