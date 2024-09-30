Locals band together for PAWS-PATAS

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 30 Sep 2024 • 13:21 • 1 minute read

Local businesses have banded together to raise for PAWS-PATAS Credit: PAWS-PATAS

Although the sky was overcast, the bright and sunny atmosphere shone at the recent fundraising event at Castellon de Bedar.

Local people offered amazing raffle prizes and with bric-a-brac for sale, reduced jewellery cleaning, naming the “huuuuuuge cuddly bear”, plus homemade cakes, hummus, crackers and refreshments; a grand total of €1,366.77 was raised for the PAWS-PATAS animal shelter.

However, “this is NOT the end,” says PAWS, sharing that “there are 5 unique homemade items that are being raffled for €5 per ticket.”

On the list is a wonderful quilt – embedded with cats – a solid yew coffee table, an ornamental guitar light plus a gold cat and silver dog pendant made by Clare Purt.

Tickets are now available to buy at the PAWS-PATAS outlets in Mojacar and Las Buganvillas plus Olive Properties in Bedar.

Additionally, If you fancy a special homemade dinner for two, head on over to Castellon de Bedar and enter their “Guess how much money is in the pot” for €5.

The Grand Drawer will be on Wednesday, October 30 at The Corner Bar in Bedar at 3 pm.

Finally, famous local marmalade maker, Jane Breay plans to raise more money on Sunday, October 20, by selling an amazing selection of plants at Hostel Rural in Turre.

PAWS-PATAS

PAWS-PATAS was established 35 years ago and receives no statutory funding, so donations of items or dry pet food is always appreciated at their outlets in Mojacar, Turre and Los Buganvillas.

All details regarding volunteering, adopting or fostering kittens, cats, puppies and dogs are on their website: www.paws-patas.org

