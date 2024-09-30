By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 14:47 • 2 minutes read

Membership of the University of the Third Age (U3A) is not related to a chronological age but to the Third Age of life which comes after full-time employment and family responsibilities.

There is no upper or lower age, or ethnic or cultural distinction, for membership.

The group is expanding, and several new group activities have been proposed for the growing list of popular options available to members.

Some members have already volunteered to lead these new groups, though they may need some assistance and, of course, participants to join them.

Other groups are still looking for leaders to step up and take charge.

Flexible Meetings

The timing and frequency of sessions are flexible, allowing leaders to arrange meetings according to their convenience, whether weekly, monthly, or at other intervals that suit their schedules.

The planned new groups include a Camera group, Wine appreciation, Ballroom/sequence dancing, Ukulele playing, Men’s Sheds, Pottery making, Classic Cars, Pickleball, Acoustic Guitar playing, and more.

If you’re already a member of U3A, please contact Michelle at u3agroupsliaison@gmail.com for further information.

If you’re not yet a member, you can visit the website torreviejau3a.org to learn more about the association and how easy it is to join.

Social Events

The dedicated Social team organises a wide variety of social events, outings and trips throughout the year specifically tailored to suit U3A members.

The Social team can be found at the monthly meetings at the CMO building in Torrevieja and the monthly coffee mornings at Rocky’s Arena.

You can contact the social team by email: torreviejau3asocialteam@gmail.com

Members’ Meetings

The official monthly meetings, for new and existing members, are held at the CMO building – CMO (Centro Municipal de Ocio) Calle Jacinto Marin Noarbe, 9, 03184 Torrevieja.

Doors open at 10:30.AM with the meeting starting at 11:00.AM on the last Monday of each month, except July and August.

Following the meeting, members who have booked can stay and enjoy the Menu del Día from 12:30 prepared by the CMO catering staff.

Coffee Mornings

Monthly coffee mornings are held on the 2nd Saturday of each month, except July and August, between 10:30.AM and midday at The Captain’s Table, Punta Marina, 03185 Punta Prima.

A great opportunity to join, renew your membership, and pay for social events and other specific group events.

Have a coffee, enjoy lunch or shop in the Punta Marina Centre. Meet up with old friends and make new ones for a chat and a catch-up.

Everyone is welcome.