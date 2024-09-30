Los Bandidos ladies lead at the 14th race

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 13:11 • 2 minutes read

Los Bandidos once again make their mark at the 14th race Credit: Los Bandidos

LOS Bandidos valiantly take on the hills of Macael in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria Race.

Eleven members of the Los Bandidos running team tackled the challenging 14th race of the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2024 on September 28, in Macael.

The race, known for its demanding 7k hilly terrain, included roads, trails, and even a tunnel, with more than 170m of climbing.

The overall winner completed the race in an impressive 25:03, while the first female finished in 32:19.

Out of 148 participants, Los Bandidos runners stood out, with all finishing in the top 10 of their age group.

Notably, the Los Bandidos ladies brought home five handcrafted marble trophies, awarded to the top three in each age category.

Key results included Karen Ayers securing 1st place in the F-F age group with a time of 46:26, while Sarah Briggs (42:16) and Judith Beard (49:03) earned 2nd place finishes in the C-F and E-F categories, respectively.

Patricia Mulcahy also claimed 3rd place in the D-F age group with a time of 43:21.

In the Sub14 category, young Guillermo Moscardo Cherel completed a 1k race in 4:05, remarkably finishing in 4th place.

The event was not just about competition, as all runners received a commemorative backpack and post-race refreshments to mark their achievements and make it a memorable day for all involved.

The full list of Los Bandidos results

Los Bandidos results (position, name, time and age group).

77 Mark Ratcliffe 37:11

114 Sarah Briggs 42:16 (2nd C-F)

116 Patricia Mulcahy 43:21 (3rd D-F)

123 Ian Forrester 44:23

124 Russ Chance 44:41

127 Sharon Howlett 45:03

130 Karen Ayers 46:26 (1st F-F)

134 Judith Beard 49:03 (2nd E-F)

144 Teresa Chance 52:23 (2nd F-F)

145 Derek Wright 52:37

For the full results from the race click HERE.

Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos’ have had a very successful season so far at the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2024, with all three podium places in the F-F 60-64 age group claimed by Los Bandidos runners in the 13th race.

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojácar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups, always welcoming new members.

“All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holiday makers.”

Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. They’re currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.

The group is sponsored by Alfaix Village Store, Caracola Car Hire, Five Bones Pet Hotel, Heladaria Blu, Oasis Fashions and Restaurante Piamonte.

The group invites anyone to join, stating “We are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee or breakfast” adding that you can follow along or join the group’s Facebook page: Los Bandidos.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.