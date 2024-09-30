By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 10:07 • 1 minute read

€1300 was donated to pay for school uniforms Credit:Javea Grreen Bowls Club

Having been unsuccessful in their search for a new home, following the sale of the Inn on the Green around 18 months ago, Javea Green Bowls Club have had to make the difficult decision to shut down.

While this is disappointing, the members will hold on to their memories of many happy years bowling and building friendships, not to mention a host of success stories. They are also extremely proud of having supported their local community with charity donations to local organisations This has included Cancer Care Javea and Help of Marina Alta, the chosen charities of the Club Captain for the past two years.

Javea Green Bowls Club show their support for local charity

Of course, winding up the club also means that they need to distribute the cash and assets, some of which have been passed to other bowling clubs. However, continuing with their support of local charities to the very end, they have also made a donation of €1,300 to Make a Smile, which is €1,000 more than the initial €300 that they had previously hoped to raise.

This charity supports over 100 local children traumatised by violence, and at this time of year, they are in desperate need of new clothes for school. It has, therefore, been a privilege and a pleasure for Javea Bowls Club to be able to contribute to such a worthwhile cause and help fund some of the new clothing these children require.

