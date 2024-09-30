By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 13:51 • 1 minute read

PP spokesman, Enrique Rodríguez. Credit: PP Marbella & San Pedro

Marbella’s Partido Popular, which holds power in Marbella Council, has voiced its strongest opposition to a plan by Pedro Sánchez’s central government that financially benefits Catalonia over any other autonomous community.

At a press conference on Friday, September 26, the spokesman from PP, Enrique Rodríguez, stated that his party demanded a fairer, more just system of central government payments rather than the bias the President is showing towards Catalonia. He accused Pedro Sánchez of heeding the ‘blackmail’ of Junts, the Catalan party led by Carles Puigdemont, who offered to support the Socialist Party into power by adding their 7 seats in Congress to a coalition.

Malaya case biggest corruption scandal in Spanish history

According to the Partido Popular of Marbella, the Government remains determined to reward its partners, and that ‘those who speak of a unique financing for Catalonia, are the same ones who, since the arrival of Pedro Sánchez to power, deny Marbella the possibility of continuing to receive the money of the fines for the Malaya case.’ The Malaya case was the biggest corruption scandal in Spanish history which saw millions in taxpayers’ money siphoned off during the tenure of notorious ex-Mayor of Marbella, Jesús Gil.

In addition, the spokesperson accuses the government of Pedro Sánchez of pledging to forgive €15 billion generated by the ‘procés’ in Catalonia when the State charged members of Junts with sedition, while cutting off compensation for The Malaya corruption case to Marbella city, a financial burden the Costa del Sol city has borne for 20 years.