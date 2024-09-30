By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 11:49 • 1 minute read

Marine Le Pen. Credit: Shutterstock

The political future of Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, is in crisis. Alongside 26 others, she faces trial for allegedly misusing European Union funds to pay for party employees.

This high-stakes trial in Paris could dramatically impact her 2027 presidential bid, as a guilty verdict may result in a ban from public office for up to five years.

What are the details of the case involving Marine Le Pen?

The case revolves around claims that EU funds intended for parliamentary work were misused to finance party operations. According to French prosecutors, these funds were allocated for hiring parliamentary aides, but they were allegedly diverted to support activities linked directly to the RN. One notable accusation involves Le Pen’s former bodyguard, Thierry Legier, who is said to have received payments as a parliamentary assistant while working primarily as security for Le Pen and her father.

Le Pen and her party have consistently denied any wrongdoing, stating that the case reflects a misunderstanding of the roles EU parliamentary assistants were supposed to fill. RN party spokesman Laurent Jacobelli expressed confidence, saying that Le Pen is “not worried” about the trial.

The charges carry significant consequences. If found guilty, Le Pen could face a hefty fine of up to €1 million and a prison sentence of up to 10 years. This trial, which is expected to run until late November, could reshape France’s political landscape.

Marine Le Pen, having already lost two presidential races to Emmanuel Macron, remains a prominent figure, but this trial could determine whether her long-standing political ambitions will be derailed.

It’s not the first time that Le Pen has made headlines. Last year, she was found guilty of defamation. The year before, she was accused of embezzlement.