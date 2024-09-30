News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 14:59 • 3 minutes read

The Wine Bus

RAISE a glass and catch a ride! Jumilla’s ‘Matavendimia’ wine fair is expanding its wine bus service, making it easier than ever to enjoy a weekend of wine, food, and fun. This year, the bus fleet will grow from two to eight, with routes connecting cities like Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca, and even towns in Albacete. Why drive when you can sip and catch a lift on the wine bus?

Set for October 26-27, the fair will transform Jumilla’s Plaza del Mercado de Abastos into a wine lover’s paradise. Expect over 40 activities, from wine tastings and live cooking shows to grape stomping and guided winery tours. With 20 wineries pouring their best, you’ll have plenty to sample!

Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just love a good party, the expanded wine bus service ensures everyone can join in. Don’t miss out—grab your seat and get ready to sip, swirl, and savour! For more details and reservations, check out the fair’s website turismoregiondemurcia.es.

Caring Together

MABS San Javier continues to shine brightly, thanks to the unwavering support of the community. The MABS Cancer Support Foundation offers vital services like counselling, translation, and equipment to cancer patients in the region. Recently, a charity bingo event at La Zona Terraza raised an impressive €300, while their annual Picnic in the Park brought in a remarkable €3,300.

Hacienda Riquelme Charity Golf also stepped up, donating a generous €5,000 to MABS alongside contributions to other local charities.

Additionally, volunteer driver Peter Gomer went the extra mile—literally—by cycling 100 kilometres in a single day, raising €1,577.40 with help from the La Torre Golf Society and friends.

These contributions reflect the community’s commitment to supporting cancer patients and highlight the impactful work MABS San Javier does every day.

€2.4M Water Network

THE Mazarrón Town Hall has made a significant stride toward modernising its drinking water network by announcing a €2.4 million Investment Plan for 2024. Mayor Ginés Campillo, alongside Urban Planning Councillor Jesús García and other key officials, shared details of this ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing the water supply system.

The plan, developed in collaboration with Aqualia, focuses on minimising water loss and preventing shortages across various areas. Mayor Campillo emphasised that this investment is part of a long-term commitment to infrastructure improvement, targeting an efficiency increase in the water network to 78 per cent.

Key projects include installing a new distribution network along 1,000 metres in Cañada de Gallego, renewing 2,500 meters of old pipes in Vivero, and upgrading multiple streets in central Mazarrón with 150 new connections. This plan not only promises a more reliable water supply and also plans to improve the area’s appearance by fully repaving the streets.

Drought Support

FARMERS in Murcia and the Vega Baja region are receiving much-needed support as the Ministry for Ecological Transition has approved the operation of 52 drought wells. These wells will help irrigate vital crops along the Segura River, which has faced severe water shortages.

However, the approval comes with strict limits: pumping is capped at 48 hectometres cubic per year. Thirty-two wells in Murcia and Santomera can draw 32 hm³, while 20 wells across towns like Orihuela and Almoradí can pump 16 hm³. This environmental authorization ensures that while farmers can access groundwater, the risk of land subsidence must be carefully monitored.

Past experiences show that excessive water extraction has caused significant structural damage, leading to millions in costs. Under the new guidelines, operations will be suspended if ground sinking exceeds two centimetres annually. The Confederación Hidrográfica is now preparing to start tests to activate these wells, providing a lifeline to local farmers during this challenging dry spell.

