By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 8:30 • 1 minute read

Surprising visits to the Souk in Cartama. Credit: Diputación de Málaga.

Cártama will revive its Andalusian past with the celebration of the Nights of the Bella Jarifa from October 4 to 6.

The most central streets of Cártama Pueblo will travel back in time to move to an age of ancient legends, where the frontier romance that tells the love story of Abindarráez and Bella Jarifa is found, and become a village of the Middle Ages full of the culture of Al-Andalus.

The historic centre of Cártama will be transformed into a bustling souk full of market stalls decorated with the exquisite decor of the time, offering up a wide variety of artisanal items, produce from the area, and typical gastronomy, preserved in their recipes the memory of civilisations that have passed through the town. Candles will illuminate and decorate many corners of the historic village, and all visitors will be able to delight in the varied programme of activities and events.

Birds of prey show, belly dancers and puppet theatre

Throughout the weekend there will be an art exhibition, a birds of prey show, a playroom, children’s workshops, parades, a microtheatre, belly dance shows, musical performances, food and drink tastings, storytellers, and puppet theatre.

In addition, visits to the Water Tower and cultural routes to the Nasrid fortress castle have been scheduled. Noches de la Bella Jarifa takes place in Cártama from Friday, October 4 until Sunday 6.