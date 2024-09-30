By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 21:24 • 1 minute read

Credit: X

Peter Zwegat, the iconic German debt advisor, passed away unexpectedly on 9 August, 2024, at the age of 74. Known for his work on the hit RTL show Raus aus den Schulden (Get Out of Debt), Zwegat spent over a decade helping individuals and families regain control of their financial lives. His former broadcaster, RTL, only recently confirmed the news, stating that Zwegat died “suddenly and unexpectedly.” In tribute, the channel has scheduled special reruns of his episodes to honour his legacy.

Peter Zwegat’s career of compassion and expertise

Zwegat’s rise to fame came in 2007 when Raus aus den Schulden premiered on RTL. The show became an instant hit, largely due to Zwegat’s calm, empathetic approach to solving financial crises. Over 140 episodes aired until the show ended in 2019, with Zwegat continuing to provide his unique blend of financial advice and compassionate support. As RTL’s Head of Entertainment Markus Küttner put it, Zwegat “helped numerous people get their lives back on track” through his ability to break down complex financial problems into understandable terms.

Despite his success, Zwegat remained humble, often noting how his work wasn’t about personal gain but about genuinely helping others. His expertise and warmth made him a beloved figure in Germany, both on and off-screen. He was not just a debt advisor but also a trusted public figure who often appeared in talk shows.

Peter Zwegat’s personal life

Behind the scenes, Zwegat led a quiet personal life with his wife, Liane Scholze. The couple had been together since 2006 and married in a private ceremony in Zanzibar in 2011.

His passing serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have when they dedicate their life to helping others. The thoughts of many across Germany and beyond are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

View all Germany news. `