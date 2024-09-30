By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 10:36 • 3 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock

Pope Francis concluded his visit to Belgium on a tense note this week, leaving a nation divided on how the Catholic Church is handling sexual abuse scandals. His trip, aimed at promoting unity and healing, was instead overshadowed by protestors.

As the Pope left Belgium, he made a clear demand: that clergy who have committed sexual abuse should be judged and held accountable for their actions.

A summary of the sexual abuse scandal in Belgium

The Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal in Belgium became widely publicised in 2010, when former Bishop of Bruges, Roger Vangheluwe, admitted to sexually abusing his nephew over a period of 13 years. This confession sent shockwaves across the country and led to widespread outrage. Vangheluwe resigned, but his case was far from isolated. The scandal deepened when a church-led commission, headed by child psychiatrist Peter Adriaenssens, found that nearly 500 people had come forward with abuse allegations involving Belgian clergy.

The church was accused of covering up abuse cases for decades, with Archbishop André-Joseph Léonard facing criticism for his handling of allegations and his role in allowing known abusers to continue working.

The pope’s troubled visit to Belgium and public outcry

Throughout his visit, Pope Francis was met with mixed reactions. In the capital, Brussels, large crowds gathered not only to welcome him but also to protest. Many of those in attendance were survivors of sexual abuse who have long demanded justice. In a powerful moment during his final speech, the Pope stated, “Those who abuse their position within the church must face justice”.

While some applauded his words, others questioned whether they would lead to meaningful action. After years of scandals involving paedophilic priests, critics argue that the church has moved too slowly in addressing the issue.

Belgium remains deeply divided over how to deal with these scandals. On one hand, there are those who, like Pope Francis, call for compassion, reconciliation and change. On the other, many citizens are demanding tougher legal measures and more transparency. During his visit, the Pope held a private meeting with survivors, describing the encounter as “heartbreaking and humbling”, while vowing to take steps to ensure such abuses never happen again.

The Catholic Church in Belgium has also taken some responsibility, with certain clergy members admitting the need for internal reform. However, the broader issue of how these abusers will be judged – whether through church tribunals or state courts – remains a contentious issue. This debate extends beyond Belgium, with many other European countries dealing with similar scandals.

The Pope’s view on abortions: women’s rights

Pope Francis’s message in Belgium wasn’t limited to addressing sexual abuse scandals. His visit coincided with a broader dialogue about human rights issues, including women’s rights. Francis faced criticism for his actions and statements, particularly regarding his visit to King Baudouin’s tomb and his strong remarks on the country’s abortion laws. Abortion remains a divisive political issue in Belgium, especially with ongoing discussions about extending the legal limit for an abortion from 12 to 18 weeks. It is also currently making headlines in other European countries, such as France.

The Pope did not mince words on the matter, referring to the law as “homicidal” and stating, “Doctors who do this are – allow me the word – hitmen. They are hitmen. And on this you cannot argue. You are killing a human life.”

This wasn’t the first time Pope Francis voiced his views on abortion. Just weeks prior, while returning from a trip to Asia, he was asked about the U.S. elections. When discussing candidates, he encouraged voters to choose the “lesser evil” between those with anti-immigration policies and those who support abortion rights, a comment seen as referring to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

This visit, while painful for many, is seen as a pivotal moment for Belgium. Whether Pope Francis’s call for justice will lead to real change remains to be seen.