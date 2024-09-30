Protecting Historical Mallorca

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 21:42 • 1 minute read

The Guardia Civil and Consell de Mallorca sign to protect the island´s heritage. Photo Credit, Consell de Mallorca

The Guardia Civil has teamed up with the Consell de Mallorca in a pact to protect and preserve the island´s historical heritage.

Antònia Roca, vice-president and councillor of Culture and Heritage, signed the agreement with head colonel of the Balearic Civil Guard zone, Alejandro Hernández, in Palma´s cultural centre, La Misericòrdia, on Thursday, September 26, and was excited about the project, believing it to be a powerful step towards ensuring the protection of Mallorcan heritage.

Roca´s concerns that adverse weather conditions were causing the deterioration of the island´s cultural heritage were matched by her fear that the island was also vulnerable to theft and vandalism. When signing the agreement, she insisted that the Consell will do everything it possibly can to help the Guardia Civil successfully and accurately monitor Mallorca´s archaeological and maritime heritage by ensuring they assist the force in any way they can. This includes a promise to provide the Guardia with the highly innovative technology necessary to help monitor the situation and assist in providing the surveillance needed, particularly with regard to that of monitoring and controlling coastal and underwater activity, in order to “preserve and control archaeological remains”.

The agreement comes following various measures to help care for and preserve Mallorca´s history and heritage, such as the new archaeological centre that is being constructed in the north-east of the island, which has a particular focus on protecting talayots and other historical sites. The Consell de Mallorca recently pledged to invest €600,000 into projects related to the care and preservation of archaeological sites across the island.