30 Sep 2024

Saturday evening saw the final fundraiser under the leadership of Ivan Beckett, Worshipful Master of Santa Faz Lodge 48, take place.

The event – a spectacular ‘Swinging 60s Night’ – marked the end of his tenure alongside the unwavering support of his wife, Pat. The event ended his incumbency on a definite high.

The International Club in El Campello was transformed into a tribute to the era of “Love, Peace & Rock ‘n’ Roll”, with attendees fully embracing the occasion in classic 60s attire.

Throwback to the Sixties

From bell bottoms and tie-dye to miniskirts, retro patterns, and psychedelic colours, plus oversized sunglasses, it was certainly a nostalgic throwback to yesteryear.

The evening, aimed at raising funds for charity, commenced with a delicious three-course meal, and a raffle held on the night raised an additional €430!

The music was provided by entertainer Craig Smith, who managed to get several guests singing along to hits from greats like Elvis, The Beatles, Sandie Shaw, Sonny & Cher, and The Monkees, to name just a few.

MABS Cancer Support

This year’s beneficiary, following a series of fundraising events held throughout the year, was MABS Cancer Support.

Irena Bodnarec, the area coordinator, was present to receive a cheque for €2,500.

The generous and much-appreciated donation will be used to purchase two new hospital beds, which MABS provides free of charge to cancer patients.

Last year, MABS supported 378 cancer patients along the Costa Blanca, supplied 504 pieces of equipment including hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, and shower aids, facilitated transport to 729 medical appointments, and funded 7,135 hours of nursing care through external agencies.

Vital Help & Support

Donations like this enable them to continue offering vital help and support to those diagnosed with cancer.

Masons of Santa Faz, Lodge 48

In just over two weeks, W Bro Greg Hustler will succeed as Worshipful Master for the coming year.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of October, November, December, February, March, April, and May.

For enquiries, please email sec48@glpvalencia.com.