That dog is mine!

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 22:12
The dog reunited with its owner after the fall. Photo Credit, Bombers de Mallorca
Palma fire fighters have been hailed heroes by the Mallorcan animal loving community, for rescuing a dog who fell into a mine shaft. The incident occurred in the Son Vida area of Palma last Friday, September 27, at around midday.
The dog, a Ratero Mallorquín, was being walked by its owner in the Pilar caves, in which there are several old mines, when it fell into the deep chamber of the shaft. Despite attempting to rescue the dog by himself, the owner was unsuccessful and soon alerted the emergency services, requesting assistance.
Fire fighters from the Sa Teulera fire station received the alert and were sent quickly to the scene. The specially trained team were able to get the dog out of the mine shaft by assembling a tripod over the edge of the hollow, allowing safe access into the cavity, before climbing down to collect the dog and lifting it to safety. The small dog was unharmed and both owner and canine were relieved to be reunited.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002.
