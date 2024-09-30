The Written Word Group’s third open mic

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 13:28 • 1 minute read

The Written Word Group provides a platform for writers in the Almeria province. Credit: Berni Albrighton

Local writers had the opportunity to read their words in front of peers at the third open mic event.

The Written Word Group hosted the third edition of its open mic events on Friday, September 27.

This edition featured four guest speakers reading their pieces, along with the eight group members reading two pieces each.

“There was laughter, tears and moments of reflection,” shared the group’s co-founder, Berni Albrighton, “That’s the great thing about writing.”

As with the first open mic hosted by The Written Word Group, the evening featured an array of styles, “Everything from poetry, rhyming, flash fiction, true life, short stories,” and “Every genre was covered,” giving the audience an eclectic mix of stories to enjoy.

As the group grows so do its events, with this open mic reported as “hugely enjoyable,” and “very successful”

The Written Word Group is a growing club of writers, providing a space for local writers to express their passion.

“The group cares; everybody of every age from every background, everybody has a story to tell” Berni told Euro Weekly News, adding that the group is “valuable and important to the members.”

The group meet once a month, usually in Hostal Meson, in Arboleas, and hosts an open mic quarterly throughout the year.

To keep up to date on The Written Word’s upcoming events, follow them on Facebook, or visit the group’s blog, run by a devoted member, Thomas Fynes.

