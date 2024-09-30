Time for tap dance to shine

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
The fourth edition of the International Tap-Dancing Festival will be coming to Mallorca on Saturday, October 12, and promises an entertaining evening filled with mesmerising performances from some of the most highly acclaimed dancers from across the globe, including dancers from Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Spain and Italy. Organisers say the show will also be introducing newer talent and aims to celebrate the unique way of dancing in style, with an evening full of rhythm and good vibes.
The event will take place at the Professional Conservatory of Music and Dance, otherwise known as the Auditorio del Conservatorio, which is located at no. 64 Carrer d´Alfons el Magnànim, 07004, Palma and will run from 20:30 until 21:30 on the Saturday night. Tickets cost €25 per person, and are available via eventbrite.es
Tap On Mallorca will be celebrating the festival from October 12-15, holding courses, performances, competitions and more, with eight top international dance teachers heading the celebrations. For more information, go to www.taponmallorca.com
