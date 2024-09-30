Women’s rugby: Super League Grand Final 2024

By Letara Draghia • Updated: 30 Sep 2024 • 11:22 • 1 minute read

Totally Wicked Stadium. Credit: Shutterstock

The stage is set for one of the biggest days in the rugby league calendar. On Sunday 6 October, the 2024 Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final will see St Helens and York Valkyrie battling it out for the prestigious title.

For expatriates across the European Union who want to stay connected to the action, here’s everything you need to know about this thrilling event.

When and where is the Super League Grand Final 2024 taking place?

The grand final will take place this Sunday, 6 October, at the renowned Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens, England. Kick-off is at 4:30pm (5:30 pm CEST for those tuning in from mainland Europe), promising an exciting afternoon for rugby league fans both in the UK and beyond.

For those unable to attend in person, you can watch the action live on Sky Sports.

St Helens, the defending champions, are hungry for another victory after their stunning win in 2023. As their head coach Derek Hardman said in an interview with Sky Sports, “We’ve worked hard all season, and the girls are more determined than ever to keep the trophy in St Helens.” Their challengers, York Valkyrie, are just as eager to taste victory after a promising season. Having narrowly missed out on the title last year, they are entering the match with a renewed sense of purpose.

Not only is the Super League title on the line, but this match also represents a significant moment for women’s rugby league, which continues to grow in popularity. A win for either side would cap off a season filled with electrifying performances and cement their status as the best in the league.

In addition to the excitement, ticket prices for the final have been made affordable to encourage families and rugby enthusiasts to attend. Tickets are priced at £10 (€11.50) for adults and £5 (€5.75) for juniors, making it an accessible event for all.

