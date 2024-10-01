Amazon Looking for Actors in Marbella

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 23:18 • 2 minutes read

Be part of Amazon's latest series filming in Marbella. Join as an extra and experience the high life on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Shutterstuck, Pressmaster

Amazon’s Next Big Hit Filming in Marbella – And They’re Looking for Actors.

Be part of Amazon’s latest series filming in Marbella. Join as an extra and experience the high life on the Costa del Sol. Casting men and women over 18 from Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, and Estepona.

Lights, camera, Marbella.

Amazon’s latest big-budget series is rolling into town, and they’re looking for Euro Weekly News readers just like yourself to join the cast as extras. Yes, you read that right; if you’ve ever fancied a taste of the high life on the Costa del Sol, now’s your chance to shine.

Though Amazon is keeping the title a secret for now, the series promises plenty of glamour and sun-soaked charm from the iconic hotspot.

Fancy yourself strolling down Marbella’s famous streets in style? Amazon is looking for men and women over 18 of all ethnicities, no matter their background. Filming kicks off next Monday, and they’re after about 100 extras to work on set.

If you’re in Marbella, Malaga, or nearby and fancy showing off your style on camera, now’s your shot. They’re particularly interested in residents of Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Estepona. Get in touch via WhatsApp at 669367810. Who knows? This could be your big break!

Who wouldn’t want to live the Marbella high life, even if just for a day?

Anyone interested in taking part can get in touch via WhatsApp at 669367810. This call is especially aimed at residents of Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, and Estepona.

The Local Production Bringing Glamour to the Costa del Sol

The filming is being managed by Málaga-based production company Anima Stillking, which was formed in March by former members of the management team at Fresco Film, known for their work on productions like Game of Thrones. Anima Stillking has already made its mark in the province with the recent filming of Mango, a romantic comedy set in Velez, where a Danish executive looks to open a hotel on a mango plantation.

A Return to the Glamorous Stories of the Golden Mile

Amazon’s no stranger to the Costa del Sol. They’ve filmed in Marbella before, including their hit series Los Farad, which explored the glamorous yet dangerous world of an arms-dealing family. This time around, they’ll be shooting two episodes in Malaga province, continuing their streak of showing off the region’s rich culture and stunning scenery.

With Marbella as the backdrop, this new production isn’t just about entertainment; it’s a chance to spotlight the beauty of the Costa del Sol in a big way. Fans of film and TV can’t wait to see how these stories play out in their favourite local spots.