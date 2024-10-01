By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 13:00 • 1 minute read

Image: Party people studio / Shutterstock.com.

Alicante is emerging as the province within the Valencian Community with the highest projected population growth, largely driven by immigration.

This is highlighted by data from the Valencian Institute of Statistics (IVE), which has forecasted population figures for the region up to January 1, 2037.

According to these projections, Alicante’s population could reach 2,255,308 by that date, accounting for 39.30 per cent of the entire community’s population.

Demographic Trends

These estimates are based on both historical and current demographic trends, combined with projections that factor in key elements such as migration and natural population changes.

Overall, the Valencian Community’s population is expected to reach 5,737,749 by 2037.

This growth represents an increase of 665,199 people over a span of 13 years, averaging an annual growth rate of 0.87 per cent.

Population Surge

However, this rate varies significantly by province. Alicante, for example, is projected to experience a population surge of 12.27 per cent, while Valencia’s population is expected to rise by 7.55 per cent, reaching 2,856,427 residents.

By 2037, nearly 40 per cent of the Valencian Community’s residents will live in Alicante.

Elderly Population

Additionally, Alicante is forecasted to have the highest proportion of people aged 65 and older in the region, with seniors accounting for 26.65 per cent of its population.

The overall ageing trend is expected to accelerate, with 25.96 per cent of the entire community’s population projected to be over the age of 65 by 2037.

These projections take into account key factors such as natural population changes (births vs. deaths) and migration, both of which have a major influence on Alicante’s population trajectory.