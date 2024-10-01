Climb La Concha for prostate awareness

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 0:26 • 1 minute read

Climbing La Concha for prostate awareness. Credit: Nick Crease, Tik Tok

Tireless campaigner for prostate cancer awareness, Clive Marks, is lining up another charity adventure for this coming Sunday, October 20 – climbing La Concha mountain.

Many readers will remember Clive and his triathlon event from March in which they raised an amazing €5,000 to buy a defibrillator machine and PSA tests for men to get checked out for prostate cancer.

This time, Clive will be leading a hiking expedition to the top of the 1,200 metre La Concha mountain, near Marbella, to raise awareness about the need for middle aged men to get checked out for prostate cancer. The cost to enter the expedition is €25 which goes to pay for free PSA tests. Water and t-shirts will be provided.

Prevention is cheaper, quicker to deal with

1 in 8 men get prostate cancer, so it’s worth getting checked out. Prevention is cheaper, quicker to deal with and there’s no need to worry about embarrassing encounters with the doctor. A PSA test is a simple blood test that checks if you are at risk or not. You can get vouchers from El Campanario Medical Health Centre in Mijas where they do the blood tests, Dempseys Irish Bar, Doña Lola, Pals Bar, El Zoco, the Overseas supermarket Calahonda, Murph’s Irish Bar, Las Chapas and La Cala Lions Charity Shop in La Cala Mijas.

After the hike, it’s all back down to Dempsey’s for drinks, Paella and karaoke with DJ Tubbs. Contact Clive Marks via his Facebook profile if you are going to take part.