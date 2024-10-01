Coffee for a great cause

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 18:49 • 1 minute read

The cake used in the `Guess the Weight´ competition. Photo Credit: Calanova Cancer Charity

A coffee morning held in aid of children with cancer proved to be a great success, with visitors indulging themselves for a great cause.

The Calanova Cancer Coffee Morning, held last Friday, September 27 in aid of the Association of Parents of Children with Cancer in the Balearic Islands, proved to be a great success. The event took place at The Secret Garden Restaurant in Portals Nous and restaurant owner, Dawna, kindly donated all the coffee. Supporters of the charity baked and donated a range of delicious cakes, including that which was chosen for the event´s `Guess the weight of the cake´ competition, which was donated by Armine of Tartas, Palma and weighed in at 2.25.1 kilos. The competition was won by the husband of a member of the British Consul, whose birthday coincidentally happened to fall on the same day. He guessed the weight of the cake almost exactly, with an estimate of 2.25 kilos.

Other activities included a fun game of musical bingo, and a Tombola with a selection of lovely prizes. The soundtrack to the event was the wonderful voice of local singer, Izzy Newman, who sang her heart out all morning with popular songs that kept visitors entertained whilst enjoying their coffee and cakes. Many people enjoying the event were so comfortable in the restaurant that they even stayed on for lunch.

An impressive 1000 euros was raised to help support children with cancer and their parents/carers, and the Calanova Cancer Charity is grateful to everyone who supported the event, and wish to give special thanks to The Secret Garden for hosting the coffee morning, and to all those who gave up their time to help make the morning such a success.