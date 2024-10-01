Costa del Sol talent at Marbepop 2024

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 14:54 • 1 minute read

Marbepop crowds 2023. Credit: Juventud Marbella, Facebook.

Parque de la Represa in Marbella is hosting the much-loved Marbepop festival on October 5, an event famous for producing emerging talent and catapulting them onto the world stage.

The free-entry, one-day music festival is open between 4pm and 1am with a lineup including ‘Mujeres’, ‘Carmen Xia’, ‘Axolotes Mexicanos’, and ‘Los Invaders’. Many of the acts that performed at Marbepop in previous years have gone on to achieve stardom around the country and beyond.

38th year of Marbepop festival

This will be the 38th year of the live music expo of the best in local talent, which has become a steadfast tradition on the Marbella entertainment calendar, making a closer connection between the artists and the festival’s revellers.

The free festival has food and drinks bars as well as merchandise stands and other curiosities on sale. ‘Young Factory’ will be an addition this year, promoting artistic and entrepreneurial initiatives and giving breathing space between the acts on stage. At the same time, for a more visual treat, festivalgoers can also enjoy the fresh urban art of ‘Hvito’ Heading the bill will be some more established artists, including rapper Carmen Xia and Soul singer Mixelle.

Marbepop is on at the Parque de la Represa, Marbella on Saturday, October 5 from 4pm to 1 on the morning.