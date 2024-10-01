By Letara Draghia • Updated: 01 Oct 2024 • 11:02 • 2 minutes read

Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore. Credit: Shutterstock, Tinseltown

A new film starring Demi Moore, The Substance, has been taking cinemas by storm, but not always for the reasons you might expect. Described as a feminist horror, the movie has drawn both critical acclaim and controversy.

Some viewers have been captivated by its bold themes, while others have walked out of cinemas due to its extreme gore.

The Substance: Plot tease without spoilers

The Substance follows the story of two women, portrayed by Demi Moore and Maid star Margaret Qualley, as they become embroiled in a mysterious and unsettling scientific experiment. The film explores themes of autonomy, power, and the very essence of what it means to be human. Though the movie is firmly within the horror genre, it also offers a cerebral experience, raising questions that linger after the credits roll.

Without revealing too much, the movie builds tension through psychological horror before diving into the more graphic scenes that have left some audience members walking out mid-screening. It’s a film that works on many levels, from its haunting visuals to its gripping narrative, making it both a must-watch for fans of the genre and a conversation starter for those interested in its deeper themes.

Why is The Substance being called a feminist film?

Director Coralie Fargeat, known for her work on Revenge (2017), is celebrated for bringing a strong female perspective to the horror genre. In The Substance, Fargeat dives into exploring female activity within a patriarchal world.

Demi Moore’s character, in particular, embodies a figure of resistance, someone who refuses to be a victim. This approach has drawn praise from feminist critics, who argue that the film uses horror as a metaphor for women reclaiming their bodies and power.

However, some critics have questioned whether the film’s feminist message gets lost in its more extreme scenes.

Why are some people walking out of the cinema while watching The Substance?

While horror films often rely on shock value, this one seems to have pushed the envelope further than some expected. The visceral nature of the film’s gore is both visually disturbing and emotionally unsettling.

Despite the walkouts, The Substance remains a film worth discussing and, for the more resilient viewer, worth watching. Its combination of feminist themes and hard-hitting horror makes it stand out in a crowded genre. However, as a word of caution, this movie is not for the faint-hearted. If you’re squeamish, you might want to think twice before purchasing your cinema ticket.

Have you seen The Substance? Let us know your thoughts on it, but no spoilers please!