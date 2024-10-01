Eurovision icon, Martin Lee, dies at 77

By Letara Draghia • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 19:32 • 1 minute read

Lee Sheriden, Sandra Stevens, Nicky Stevens and Martin Lee. Credit: Brotherhood of Man Facebook

Martin Lee, the charismatic lead singer of Brotherhood of Man, has died at the age of 77 following heart failure after a short illness.

Lee was best known for leading the group to Eurovision glory in 1976 with their hit Save Your Kisses For Me, which topped charts worldwide and became one of the most successful Eurovision singles ever.

Martin Lee’s career highlights

Born in London, UK, Martin Lee joined Brotherhood of Man in 1972, becoming the group’s main vocalist and guitarist. His career skyrocketed after the Eurovision win, where their song scored 164 points – securing victory for the UK by a landslide. The song Save Your Kisses For Me wasn’t just a European sensation; it hit number one in more than 30 countries, solidifying the band’s global popularity. Before Eurovision, the group had already found success with their single Kiss Me Kiss Your Baby, and Lee’s influence only grew as the group enjoyed continued success throughout the 1970s.

Martin Lee’s personal life and legacy

Outside of music, Martin Lee was known for his down-to-earth personality and commitment to his craft. Born as Martin Barnes in Purley, London, he spent some of his youth in Australia before returning to the UK to pursue his music career. Lee remained dedicated to Brotherhood of Man throughout his life, continuing to tour with the group even into his later years. His passion for music never wavered and he maintained strong connections with fans and colleagues.

In a statement, the group expressed their deep sadness at Lee’s passing, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our great friend and colleague Martin Lee, who slipped peacefully away on the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2024.”

“He will be sadly missed by his fellow band members Nicky Stevens, Lee Sheriden and especially Sandra Stevens to whom he had been married for 45 happy years,” the statement said.

As tributes continue to pour in, fans and fellow musicians alike will remember Lee for his warm spirit and unforgettable voice.

