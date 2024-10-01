By Letara Draghia • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 19:59 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock, Fred Duval

The family of football legend and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is mourning the tragic death of 18-year-old Jonty Parkinson, who was killed in a work-related accident.

Parkinson, a tree surgeon, was crushed to death by a falling tree trunk while working in Oxfordshire, UK on 6 September.

A devastating accident for Gary Lineker’s nephew, Jonty Parkinson

The accident that led to Parkinson’s death was confirmed during the opening of an inquest. According to reports, the teenager was fatally injured by a falling trunk that caused severe trauma to his abdomen. Despite efforts to save him, Jonty sadly passed away at the scene.

Lineker’s family tributes

Following the tragic news, Lineker’s family has paid tribute to the young tree surgeon. George Lineker, Gary’s son, posted an emotional message on social media, describing Jonty as “one of the nicest boys you’ll ever meet.” His brother Tobias Lineker also shared a heartfelt post, saying, “Taken from us far too soon, rest in peace little cousin”.

In a statement, the Parkinson family business, a clothing retailer, expressed their deep sadness: “As a family, we wanted to share our gratitude for the huge outpouring of love we’ve received at such a difficult time”. A GoFundMe campaign has since been set up to create a memorial for Jonty, raising over £32,000 (€36,800) in just a few days.

How were Gary Lineker and Jonty Parkinson related?

Jonty Parkinson was Gary Lineker’s nephew through his first marriage to Michelle Cockayne. The two families have always been close, and this sudden loss has understandably shaken them. A funeral service was held for Jonty on 27 September, where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their respects and remember the young man whose life was tragically cut short.

Many have pointed out the dangerous nature of tree surgery work, a profession Jonty had only recently begun. His tragic death serves as a sobering reminder of the risks involved in such work, even for someone so young and full of potential.