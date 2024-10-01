Guardalhorce golf tournament

By Adam Woodward •
For all those golfing fans, the 28th ‘City of Malaga Golf Tournament’ has just been presented and will take place at the Real Guadalhorce Golf Club on October 5 and 6.
Malaga Council made the presentation together with the president of the club, saying they expected participation in the event to go over 350 golfers each day. Registration for the tournament will cost €20 for members and €70 for non-members of the club.
The modality for this trophy will be Individual Stableford with three categories. So that these categories are equitable to the total number of players and in order of handicap, the registrations are divided into three blocks, which means 33%. Ball closer in holes even 3: hole 2, 5, 11, and 17. The three best classified in each category will receive a trophy as well as the Scratch prize.
The competition is open to all players of all ages with a national handicap (max 36 hcp.) During the celebration of the tournament, there will be plenty of Coca-Cola, sandwiches, fruit, and water included in the tour. All participants will receive a welcome pack for participating. Players can choose 3 types of departures: Saturday morning, Sunday morning, or afternoon.
There will also be a children’s tournament taking place among the activities organised for the weekend on Saturday, October 5, in the afternoon. The awards ceremony will be on Sunday, October 6, from 1pm.
