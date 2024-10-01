By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 16:14 • 1 minute read

The Costa Blanca community has always been known for its generosity and commitment to supporting worthy causes.

This spirit was on full display during the Stevie Spit Charity Memorial Day held on Sunday, September 29.

The event organised by Nikki Graised an incredible €7,000 in honour of Stevie Spit, a beloved local figure who was dedicated to helping those in need.

Stevie’s legacy lives on through the numerous charities he championed, and the event, hosted at The Emerald Isle in La Florida, was a testament to his lasting impact on the community.

While the gathering was an opportunity to celebrate his life, the primary focus was on continuing his mission of giving back to the causes closest to his heart.

Cheque Presentations

Throughout the day, a series of heartfelt cheque presentations highlighted the success of previous fundraising efforts. Elche Children’s Home and the San José Orphanage, both causes Stevie passionately supported, each received generous donations of €10,000.

Samaritans in Spain, an organisation dedicated to mental health support, was awarded €2,000, helping them to further their invaluable work.

More Donations

In addition to these larger donations, several other deserving organisations were also recognised and received €1,000 each.

These included San Fulgencio Men’s Shed, which provides a community space for men to come together; Pink Ladies & Panthers, a cancer support group; Big Reds Animals Association, which works tirelessly for animal welfare; Rock Against Cancer Spain, which raises funds through music events; the Royal British Legion, supporting veterans; Happy Pets Rescue, a charity dedicated to finding homes for abandoned pets; and the ECI Afghan Charity, aiding those affected by the crisis in Afghanistan.

Enduring Legacy

Stevie Spit’s enduring legacy is not just in the joy and laughter he brought to others but in the lasting impact of his charitable work.

The funds raised at this event and the donations distributed will make a significant difference to these charities, ensuring that his compassionate spirit continues to make a difference in the lives of many.