A Step-by-Step Guide for Expats
Ready to cast a line in Andalusia’s stunning inland waters?
Discover how to join Andalusia’s growing fishing community with a simple guide to getting your fishing license. Whether you’re shore fishing at sunrise in Benalmadena or spearfishing in Spanish waters, this guide covers all the types of licenses, application steps, and legal essentials. Don’t miss out on the Costa del Sol’s latest trend in fishing tourism.
Apparently, fishing tourism is the next big thing in Costa del Sol. And it’s not surprising at all. Walk down Benalmadena Beach at 7 in the morning, and you’ll encounter groups of social fishing enthusiasts enjoying the sunrise together and swapping tips. There’s something truly special about this. So, if you’re looking to get social while you fish, think about strolling down to Benalmadena Beach, next to Puerto Marina and join in the locals.
There’s a relaxed, easy-going sunrise vibe for expats and locals to mingle.
But first, you need to get your license. So, how do you do this on the Costa del Sol?
Whether you’re after a peaceful day of shore fishing or diving in for some spearfishing action, you’ll need a recreational fishing license to keep things legal.
Don’t worry, it’s easier than you think. Here’s everything you need to know to get your license sorted.
There are four main types of fishing licenses, each depending on how you want to fish:
You’ve got two choices: apply online or go old-school and do it in person. Head to any Public Administration Office or post office. Just remember to book an appointment if you’re popping in.
There’s no rush – this application isn’t time-limited, so no need to stress about deadlines. Just factor in weekends and holidays when you apply.
Now you’re all set to enjoy a day by the water, whether it’s casting off from the shore, boat, or going full-on spearfishing, Andalusia’s got it all. Get your license and get fishing.
Is fishing the next big thing on the Costa del Sol?
