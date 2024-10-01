By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 13:24 • 3 minutes read

.

A Step-by-Step Guide for Expats

Ready to cast a line in Andalusia’s stunning inland waters?

Discover how to join Andalusia’s growing fishing community with a simple guide to getting your fishing license. Whether you’re shore fishing at sunrise in Benalmadena or spearfishing in Spanish waters, this guide covers all the types of licenses, application steps, and legal essentials. Don’t miss out on the Costa del Sol’s latest trend in fishing tourism.

Apparently, fishing tourism is the next big thing in Costa del Sol. And it’s not surprising at all. Walk down Benalmadena Beach at 7 in the morning, and you’ll encounter groups of social fishing enthusiasts enjoying the sunrise together and swapping tips. There’s something truly special about this. So, if you’re looking to get social while you fish, think about strolling down to Benalmadena Beach, next to Puerto Marina and join in the locals.

There’s a relaxed, easy-going sunrise vibe for expats and locals to mingle.

But first, you need to get your license. So, how do you do this on the Costa del Sol?

Whether you’re after a peaceful day of shore fishing or diving in for some spearfishing action, you’ll need a recreational fishing license to keep things legal.

Don’t worry, it’s easier than you think. Here’s everything you need to know to get your license sorted.

What Type of License Can You Get?

There are four main types of fishing licenses, each depending on how you want to fish:

Shore Fishing License (Class 1) If you’re casting off from the beach or pier, this one’s for you. It’s valid for three years . Boat Fishing License (Class 2) Fancy taking to the waters? This license covers fishing from a boat and lasts for three years . Collective Boat Fishing License (Class 3) Perfect for a group fishing trip on a boat. Just make sure the number of anglers doesn’t exceed the boat’s capacity. This license is valid for one year . Spearfishing License (Class 4) If you’re looking to go underwater with a spear, this is your go-to license, valid for one year .

How to Get Your License

Classes 1 and 2 : You can apply online via the LIPE platform or at the Post Office . Quick, easy, and no fuss.

Apply Online

Classes 3 and 4 : For group boat fishing or spearfishing, you’ll need to head to your local Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Office . Bring your documents, apply in person, and you’ll walk away with your license there and then. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Special Cases

If you’re over 65 or a minor (aged 14 to 18) , you’ll need to apply in person for any type of license. No online shortcuts here.

What You’ll Need

NIE/TIE (your Resident ID).

Proof of payment for the fee – usually between €5 and €15.

For spearfishing, you’ll need some health documentation , too.

Collective boat licenses require proof of boat ownership and identification.

How to Apply

You’ve got two choices: apply online or go old-school and do it in person. Head to any Public Administration Office or post office. Just remember to book an appointment if you’re popping in.

Cost and Deadlines

There’s no rush – this application isn’t time-limited, so no need to stress about deadlines. Just factor in weekends and holidays when you apply.

The Legal Lowdown

Decree 361/2003 covers recreational fishing in Andalusia.

Decree 205/2023 (updated in August 2023) sets the latest rules for fishing in Andalusia’s waters.

Now you’re all set to enjoy a day by the water, whether it’s casting off from the shore, boat, or going full-on spearfishing, Andalusia’s got it all. Get your license and get fishing.

Is fishing the next big thing on the Costa del Sol?