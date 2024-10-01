By Letara Draghia • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 20:29 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock, Casimiro PT

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, has spoken publicly for the first time since being released from prison.

Addressing the Council of Europe, Assange shared his reflections on his release, explaining his controversial decision to plead guilty to charges of journalism in order to secure his freedom.

Julian Assange chose freedom over an endless battle for justice

Assange’s legal battle has long captivated the world, but it seems the toll of the years in confinement pushed him to make a decision few expected. “I chose freedom over unrealisable justice,” he said. After years of incarceration and a high-profile extradition battle with the United States, Assange explained that he saw no other viable path to reclaim his personal freedom.

Julian Assange pleaded guilty to journalism

Assange pleaded guilty to what he described as “journalism” – a statement that will undoubtedly fuel debates about press freedom and transparency. His ongoing conflict with governments, especially in relation to the sensitive leaks published through WikiLeaks, is a hot topic in Europe. But rather than focusing on his previous rhetoric about freedom of speech, Assange took a more pragmatic stance this time around, seemingly more interested in securing his release than continuing his defiant stand.

The personal impact of Assange’s imprisonment was clear during his address. The 53-year-old spoke candidly about the mental and physical toll that his years of isolation had taken. He even suffered a stroke while in prison.

“I am not free today because the system worked,” Assange said. “I am free today after years of incarceration because I pled guilty to journalism.”

While his statement may surprise some, it reflects a human need for freedom and a desire to move forward, even when the ideal version of justice may seem unattainable.

What’s next for Assange? Whether or not he continues to advocate for journalistic freedom remains to be seen, but his message to the Council of Europe certainly adds an intriguing new dimension to his story.