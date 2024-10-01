Kids’ Trails bikes competition, Ronda

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 18:15 • 1 minute read

Youngest category trials riding. Credit: FAM - Facebook

The Andalusian Kids Trials Championship takes place on Friday, October 13. And this year’s host town is the spectacular and rocky Ronda.

After previous events held at Posadas, Benahavís, and Puebla de Cazalla, this year’s competition finds itself in Ronda. The Moto Club Ronda, with plenty of motorcycle event organisation under their belts, are hosting the competition this time.

Kids in different age and experience categories will be able to take part around courses on their trials bikes, over rocks, logs, tractor tyres, obstacles, and ramps to gain points for poise, elegance, and leaps and win the trophy.

The specific location will be in the Virgen de la Cabeza area, ‘Finca El Duende’ in Ronda. As in previous competitions, categories in competition will be: FAM Future Initiation, FAM Future Base, FAM Future Advanced, Classic-Free, and Classic.

Registrations must be made online in the private area of each pilot on the FAM website, famotos.com, or in cash at the event on the day. The closing date for registrations will be at midnight on Wednesday, October 11. All relevant information during the event can be found by downloading the Sportity app with the access code: TRIALFAM.